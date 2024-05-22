CPRA Announces 2024 Parish Matching Program Awards

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced six recipients of a combined $7 million in 2024 Parish Matching Program awards. The Program is a funding opportunity that partners directly with parish governments to support restoration efforts.

“We are thrilled to partner with local governments to support Parish-led projects that align with our Coastal Master Plan,” said CPRA Executive Director Glenn Ledet, Jr. “The combination of state and local funds will allow us to implement these crucial projects faster, increasing protection to residents and improving ecosystems along Louisiana’s coast.”

Funding in FY2024 is allocated on a reimbursement basis and made available through state surplus funding and Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding.

The following are the project selections that have been awarded Parish Matching grants in 2024:

Jefferson – Provides the necessary match to elevate approximately 22 homes approved by FEMA in Lafitte and Grand Isle for non-structural improvements. Additionally, provides matching dollars to plant four acres of dunes along a two-mile stretch of Grand Isle.

Lafourche – Provides the necessary match to construct over 36,000 linear feet of earthen terraces to enhance over 200 acres of marsh along Bayou L'Ours, an area heavily degraded by Hurricane Ida.

St. Bernard – Provides the necessary match to support the creation of over 400 acres of marsh and the restoration of 2.5 miles of lake rim along Lake Lery.

St. John the Baptist – Provides the necessary match to design, engineer, and construct approximately five spoil bank gaps near Bayou Chevreuil to reduce impoundment and improve approximately 1,800 acres of cypress-tupelo swamp.

St. Tammany – Provides the necessary match to design, engineer, and construct approximately 505 linear feet of living shoreline along Goose Point as part of the St. Tammany Living Shorelines project.

Vermilion – Provides the necessary match to construct over 1 mile of additional rock breakwater to protect eroding marsh along Vermilion Bay.

For more information, please contact Brandon Champagne at 225-342-1452 or brandon.champagne@la.gov.