CPRA Completes Terrebonne Barrier Islands Restoration Project

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authiority (CPRA) has completed the Terrebonne Basin Barrier Island and Beach renourishment in lower Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

The project has been long awaited and the historic project brings many benefits to local communities. The project rebuilt and restored 1080 acres of barrier island habitat and 8.6 miles of beach on our coasts that will provide storm protection along with helping foster community sustainability for future generations. According to a Restore or Retreat press release, the barrier islands are the first line of defense against devastating impacts of hurricanes. The project, costing $166 million, was funded with proceeds from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill along with an additional $3 million from the State of Louisiana. The funding was administered through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Working with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) approximately 8.8 million cubic yards of dredged material from ship shoal was used for the project.

“Restore or Retreat recognizes and appreciates all the efforts of the stakeholders engaged in bringing this project to fruition. It is these barrier islands that provide not only critical habitat for our ecosystem but helps to mediate and reduce some of the power of the storms as they come ashore. Protecting our communities and fostering sustainability for future generations to come.

We look forward to many more of these projects being implemented to foster a stronger and more resilient coastline for our citizens of Terrebonne and Lafourche as well as all of Louisiana. Rebuilding our islands and marsh one project at a time will ensure the next generations have a community to call home, live, work and recreate in,” the release states.

For details directly from CPRA. please see: CPRA’s Project Viewer