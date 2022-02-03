Crawfish Aquatics Partnership with NSU Ends

According to a post on the Nicholls State University Facebook page, Crawfish Aquatics is leaving the university campus.

“Nicholls State University was recently made aware of Crawfish Aquatics’ financial and staffing issues, and the university was exploring ways to keep the organization on campus. I learned of Crawfish Aquatics intention to leave campus on social media. I am saddened by this news, as the organization has been a good partner of the Thibodaux community and the university. I understand, firsthand, the positive impact that a swim club can have on young people, as my oldest, Gabrielle, swam competitively for a number of years. Our intent was, and continues to be, to have a community swim club on our campus,” President Jay Clune.