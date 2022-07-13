Creating customized employment opportunities with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jared Armstrong’s dream was always to be in law enforcement. In 2021, TARC’s community employment division, Creative Employment Opportunities (CEO) made his dream a reality by working in the Records Division at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO).

Coordinating with Sheriff Tim Soignet, Human Resources Maj. Brent Hidalgo and Civil & Seizure Dept. Supervisor Capt. Brealon Yelverton, TARC’s CEO Team, Vicky Rivet and Jessica Williams, helped craft a needed part-time position inputting records into the TPSO’s main software.

Partnering with Louisiana Rehabilitation Services (LRS), assistive devices were located and bought to assist Armstrong in his job duties. Armstrong says, “I love my job so much, I can’t stop talking about it.”

Brent Trahan shares job duties with Armstrong and helped train him (along with CEO) until Armstrong was ready to be on his own. “I had awesome job coaches and Brent. They took the time to focus on me- not just a person with a disability,” Armstrong says. Trahan encourages others to, “Never be afraid to get to know someone with some form of disability because you will be surprised at how much knowledge they have.”

Capt. Yelverton states that, “As a commissioned civil deputy, Jared takes his job very seriously. He works every day, and he works from the time he gets here to the time he leaves. He’s one of us now. He’s part of the Sheriff’s Office family.” “My coworkers opened their arms to me since my first day,” Armstrong says.

TARC Executive Director Mary Lynn Bisland says, “TARC is the only agency in the state that has nationally certified Customized Employment staff. This specialized training not only helped Jared achieve his dream job, but it will benefit many more individuals in the future as well.”

Congratulations to Jared Armstrong on your success and upcoming one year anniversary!