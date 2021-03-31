Creative Lab opening next week at Terrebonne Main Library

Terrebonne Parish Main Library is excited to announce the opening of its new Creative Lab.

The Creative Lab is a free, library-operated workspace for patrons 15 and older, offering access to tools, materials, and machines to help bring creative visions to life. Current equipment includes 3D printers, cutting machines, sewing machines and a serger, lightboxes, a laminator, and assorted handicraft and art tools.

The lab will open on April 7th with Creative Lab Open Hours, a self-guided time for patrons to work on personal projects, Wednesdays from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Starting Stitches, a collaborative sewing group, will meet on Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Patrons must call to register.

Other classes will also begin in April and will abide by COVID restrictions with masks and social distancing. Some workshops may have age and size limits due to the content or availability of tools. Classes will be featured in the library’s monthly newsletter.

Patrons are welcome to bring their own projects from home but are encouraged to call ahead as they may need to provide their own materials. To reserve a spot for open hours or classes, please call the reference department at 985-876-5861, opt. 2.