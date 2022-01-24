Crews Fight Early Morning Fire Near Park Avenue

At approximately 6:18 on January 24, 2022 Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the area of Park Avenue on the west side under the twin span overpasses.
Dispatch was receiving multiple calls as department units were pulling up onscene. Engine 2 arrived first to a fully involved single story family residence. Neighbors reported that the house has been unoccupied and boarded up since the storm. Initially crews deployed hose lines to protect exposures. Then large volume hoselines were deployed to extinguish the fire. Due to the large volume of fire a second alarm was called by the first units onscene. Which brought in extra manpower to help onscene.
Once the fire was under control Houma Fire Department investigators were called in to help determine the cause and origin of the fire. After speaking to witnesses the State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to assist. This fire is currently under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Houma Fire Department Inspector Raymond McGuire at 985-873-6391.
We would like to thank the Houma Police Department, Acadian Ambulance Service, Terrebonne Parish Utilities, Terrebonne General Hospital Security, Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Terrebonne Parish 911 Communication District for helping to bring this incident to a conclusion.