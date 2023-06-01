CSU researchers increase forecast, now predict near-average 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

So far, the 2023 hurricane season is exhibiting characteristics similar to 1951, 1957, 1969, 2004, and 2006. “Our analog seasons exhibited a wide range of outcomes, from below-normal seasons to hyperactive seasons,” said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science and lead author of the report. “This highlights the large uncertainty that exists with this outlook.” Forecasters also note that there are not many good analogs for this season, where a moderate/strong El Niño and a much warmer-than-normal Atlantic are likely to co-exist.

The team predicts that 2023 hurricane activity will be about 100 percent of the average season from 1991–2020. By comparison, 2022’s hurricane activity was about 75 percent of the average season. The 2022 hurricane season will be most remembered for its two major hurricanes: Fiona and Ian. Fiona brought devastating flooding to Puerto Rico before causing significant surge, wind and rain impacts in the Atlantic Provinces of Canada as a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwest Florida, causing over 150 fatalities and $113 billion dollars in damage.

In addition to the various hurricane metrics that CSU has forecast for many years, the forecast team is introducing a new metric this year. This metric is Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) occurring west of 60°W. ACE is an integrated metric accounting for storm frequency, intensity and duration. ACE generated west of 60°W correlates better with landfalling storms in the Atlantic basin than basinwide ACE. Generally, a slightly lower percentage of basinwide ACE occurs west of 60°W in El Niño years, and since the team favors El Niño in 2023, the percentage of basinwide ACE occurring west of 60°W is slightly lower this year.

The CSU team will issue forecast updates on July 6 and August 3.

This is the 40th year that the CSU hurricane research team has issued an Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecast. The Tropical Meteorology Project team also includes Michael Bell, professor in the CSU Department of Atmospheric Science and Alex DesRosiers, a PhD candidate in the same department. Bill Gray, who originated the seasonal forecasts, launched the report in 1984 and continued to author them until his death in 2016.

The CSU forecast is intended to provide a best estimate of activity in the Atlantic during the upcoming season – not an exact measure.

As always, the researchers caution coastal residents to take proper precautions.