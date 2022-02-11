Customer Service and Sales Certification Two Day Course at Fletcher

Fletcher Technical Community College is accepting applications for its Customer Service and Sales Certification course. The day course will be held at Fletchers Schriever campus, located at 1407 LA-311, February 14 – February 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 2-day course will provide instruction on today’s customer service, its challenges and its impact on business. “Today, everyone in an organization provides service. Today’s customers expect more and have less tolerance for inferior service. In today’s economy, an organization’s health may be predicted by its customer satisfaction level,” reads a written statement from Fletcher.

The course will give participants the knowledge, tools, and skills to satisfy each customer in each transaction. Retention of material is enhanced by the use of a wide variety of instructional methodologies, including exercises, activities and role play. This course prepares the student to take the National Retailers Foundation Customer Service Certification Exam.

Following completion of the course, an exam will be administered on Friday, February 18.

The cost for the course is $700. For more information, contact Fletcher’s admissions office at admissions@fletcher.edu