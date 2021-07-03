Cyber-Safe Summer: AG Jeff Landry Offers Tips for Children Online

From researching to gaming to communicating, the Internet can be a great source of learning and fun for our children; but cyberspace can also be dangerous and even deadly. And with Summer in full swing and Louisiana children spending more time online, Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging our State’s families to educate themselves about cyber safety and security.

“Oversharing and bullying online can lead to embarrassing situations and dangerous predicaments,” said Attorney General Landry. “We must do all that we can to protect Louisiana’s children from those wishing to do harm.”

In order to help our State’s youth stay safe online this Summer, Attorney General Landry offers the following cyber tips:

Be Vigilant. Set complex passwords and keep them private. Regularly update your operating system and antivirus software. Remember that some free downloads can hide viruses or spyware.

Set complex passwords and keep them private. Regularly update your operating system and antivirus software. Remember that some free downloads can hide viruses or spyware. Post Carefully. Do not trade personal pictures, share your location, or make inappropriate comments. Once it is posted online, it cannot be taken back.

Do not trade personal pictures, share your location, or make inappropriate comments. Once it is posted online, it cannot be taken back. Protect Your Identity. Use privacy settings to restrict who can see your posts and follow your profiles. Do not use screen names that reveal personal information. Do not to share your address, phone number, or school name.

Use privacy settings to restrict who can see your posts and follow your profiles. Do not use screen names that reveal personal information. Do not to share your address, phone number, or school name. Be Wary of New Acquaintances. Limit your online friends to people you actually know. Do not chat with strangers and do not open emails from people you do not know.

Limit your online friends to people you actually know. Do not chat with strangers and do not open emails from people you do not know. Do Not Meet Up With Strangers . Never agree to get together with someone you only met online. Never assume people online are being honest about their identities.

. Never agree to get together with someone you only met online. Never assume people online are being honest about their identities. Report Suspicious/Uncomfortable Behavior. Do not respond to threatening emails, messages, posts, or texts; instead, tell an adult you trust about them.

Do not respond to threatening emails, messages, posts, or texts; instead, tell an adult you trust about them. Stand Up for Cyberbullying Victims. Do not comment on hurtful or insulting posts and do not forward embarrassing photos or messages.