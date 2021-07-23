DA Russell Re-Elected to the LDAA Board of Directors

The Louisiana District Attorneys Association (LDAA) has announced that Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell has been re-elected as a member of the LDAA Board of Directors.

“I’m honored to have been re-elected to serve with other professionals from across our state,” said District Attorney Kristine Russell. “Serving on boards such as this allows collaboration to ensure we are implementing the best, most innovative practices both here in Lafourche and in other parts of the state. Lafourche is committed to excellence, and I am happy to ensure that Lafourche continues to have a voice within our state capital.”

Also elected were:

∙ President – Robert S. Tew, District Attorney (4th JD)

∙ First Vice President – Bridget A. Dinvaut (40th JD)

∙ Second Vice President – Kurt Wall, Assistant District Attorney (21st JD)

∙ NDAA State Director – Bradley R. Burget, District Attorney (7th JD)

∙ Past President Member – Charles A. Riddle III, District Attorney (12th JD)

∙ Immediate Past President – Martin “Bo” Duhe’, District Attorney (16th JD)

∙ Board Member – James E. Paxton, District Attorney (6th JD)

∙ Board Member – Billy Joe Harrington, District Attorney (10th JD)

∙ Board Member – Anna L. Garcie, Assistant District Attorney (11th JD)

∙ Board Member – Warren Montgomery (22nd JD)

∙ Board Member – Norma DuBois, Assistant District Attorney (24th JD)

∙ Board Member – Perry M. Nicosia, District Attorney (34th JD)

∙ Board Member – James R. Lestage, District Attorney (36th JD)

∙ Board Member – Julie C. Jones, District Attorney (39th JD)

∙ Board Member – Scott Elfert, District Attorney Investigator (32nd JD)

The new officers begin their terms on August 15, 2021.

The Association is composed of District Attorneys, Assistant District Attorneys, District Attorney Investigators, and their staff in the State of Louisiana. It provides training and legal services across the State. The Association also develops and promotes legislation to strengthen the justice system. In addition, its members are available for testimony before legislative committees.