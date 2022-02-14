Daddy-Daughter Date Night Tonight at Thibodaux Chick-Fil-A

Valentine’s Day is often celebrated by couples, but it is also the perfect time for fathers to shower their little girl with love. The Thibodaux Chick-Fil-A location is inviting fathers to celebrate the special bond with dinner on this Valentine’s Day.

The restaurant will host a Daddy-Daughter Date Night today, February 14, beginning for 5 p.m. Guests will be escorted by team members to their tables, where fathers and daughters will find conversation starters, good music, food, and live music. In addition to food and entertainment, a photo booth will be available to capture the moment.

Each time slot will be one hour, registration fee includes cost of food for each father and daughter pair, dinner includes an entree, side, drink, cookie or brownie. The second seating will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the third seating at 7 p.m. Registration is required, tickets for the event are $35, and an additional $10 to add a child. Tickets for the Daddy-Daughter Date Night can be booked at https://allevents.in/thibodaux/daddy-daughter-date-night/10000261450033087.

Chick-Fil-A of Thibodaux is located at 316 North Canal Blvd.