Dangerous wind chill and temperatures expected after rain moves east

There are no significant changes to the forecast this morning as freezing rain and sleet has already started to impact the area. Additional locations could see some accumulations as the precipitation moves eastward through the morning hours.

Once the precipitation clears the area, extremely dangerous wind chill and temperatures are expected overnight tonight and into tomorrow.

Our area remains under the following advisories:

• Winter Weather Advisory in effect from February 15, 06:00 AM CST until February 15, 06:00 PM CST

• Hard Freeze Warning in effect from February 15, 06:00 PM CST until February 16, 12:00 PM CST

• Wind Chill Advisory in effect from February 15, 06:00 PM CST until February 16, 12:00 PM CST

Below are the latest slides from this morning’s U.S. National Weather Service NOLA presentation.