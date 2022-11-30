Danielle Deroche, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Yule be sorry to Miss these Events this Weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!
November 30, 2022
Here’s the Agenda for Tonight’s Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting
November 30, 2022
Danielle Deroche, RN, has won the latest award. She has worked on 3 North for seven years. She enjoys working with her coworkers and is passionate about patient care. “I’m grateful that I can positively impact people’s lives, especially when they are going through tough times,” she said.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.” Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to:

Terrebonne General Health SystemAdministration,

Attn: Daisy Coordinator
P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70341
Terrebonne General Health System
Terrebonne General Health System

Related posts

November 30, 2022

Here’s the Agenda for Tonight’s Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting

Read more