Danielle Deroche, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Danielle Deroche, RN, has won the latest award. She has worked on 3 North for seven years. She enjoys working with her coworkers and is passionate about patient care. “I’m grateful that I can positively impact people’s lives, especially when they are going through tough times,” she said.
The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.” Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to:
Terrebonne General Health SystemAdministration,
Attn: Daisy Coordinator
P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70341