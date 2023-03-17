Danny Bourg named Lafourche Parish Outstanding Citizen

Danny Bourg was praised for his dedication to Lafourche Parish and was awarded the Lafourche Parish Outstanding Citizen Award, on March 14, 2023, at the Lafourche Parish Council Meeting.

“Mr. Bourg has been diligently cleaning the sides of the highways, interstates, and intersections. He removes screws, nails, wood, and other dangerous debris that could harm motorists. He does this on his way to and from work as a voluntary service to his parish. He has been a tremendous asset by trying to make our roads safer,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Government. “When others say “somebody should do something,” Mr. Bourg goes and does it!”