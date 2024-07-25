Danos Aids CCA with 50th Artificial Reef Install

The REEF Louisiana Program, run by the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA), has reached a significant milestone in constructing its 50th artificial reef. This expansion project, located in the South Marsh Island Block 233, is supported by key partners, including Chevron, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), and Danos.

Danos donated 43 concrete cylinders along with other recycled concrete structures to expand the Ted Beaullieu Sr. Reef, which now spans over four acres in 20 feet of water. CCA also used 100 “Cajun Coral” modules fabricated by Danos using advanced 3D printing technology in partnership with Natrx, Inc. These materials aim to enhance biodiversity and restore crucial habitats for various fish species, including trout and redfish.

The primary goal of the reef expansion project is to address habitat loss resulting from the removal of oil and gas platforms, ultimately supporting marine life and promoting better fishing opportunities. This initiative, a clear reflection of the commitment of CCA and its partners to the environment, aims to restore essential habitats along Louisiana’s coast, ensuring the sustainability of local fisheries and benefiting coastal communities.

“Danos is proud to take part in restoring essential marine habitat through our partnership with CCA, along with Chevron and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries,” Eric Danos, Danos Owner and CEO of Danos Ventures, stated.” Utilizing 3D printing technology to produce Cajun Coral, we’re able to contribute to solving big challenges for our coastal communities.”