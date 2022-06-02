Danos Announces Employees of the Year

Danos has named two top employees as recipients of its 2021 Employee of the Year awards. Commercial Supervisor Brittney Fremin is the Staff Employee of the Year, and Land Warehouseman Terry Schexnider is the Dwain “Hog” Carrell Field Employee of the Year.

“Both Brittney and Terry embody the Danos values of safety, service, integrity, respect and improvement,” said CEO Paul Danos. “They exemplify excellence and our high-performance culture in their daily work, and we are proud to have them represent Danos.”

Fremin has been with Danos for 10 years and began her career with the company as an intern before filling the role of commercial assistant in the bidding and estimating department. Currently, she serves as a commercial supervisor where she oversees the commercial process from bid inception to submittal. Additionally, Fremin is the GIVES chair for the Danos Foundation where she oversees the nonprofit’s grant program. Fremin earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from Nicholls State University. A native of Galiano, Louisiana, she and her husband Paul live in Thibodaux.

“Brittney provides significant contributions to our commercial team as well as to other areas of the company. She is open to helping and participating where needed, whether it’s with the Danos Foundation, our internship program or other committees,” said Danos.

A 40-year industry veteran, Schexnider began his career with Danos as a crane operator 24 years ago. Since then, he has held various leadership positions. Currently, Schexnider works at a customer storage facility in Broussard, Louisiana, where he helps manage the receipt, storage and shipping of materials for offshore use. A graduate of Kaplan High School, Schexnider lives in Kaplan, Louisiana, with his wife Susan. They have two children and one grandson.

“Terry has always been a leader who demonstrates tremendous care for his team members and his work. Our customers have said countless times how much smoother operations run with Terry on the team,” said Danos.

Each year, Danos employees nominate individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to Danos’ high-performance culture and embody the company’s core values. A committee composed of past winners reviews the nominations and selects the winners.