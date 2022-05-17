Danos Day to provide job opportunities for transitioning service members and veterans

NextOp, a non-profit organization engineered to meet the unprecedented employment challenges and opportunities facing military members and veterans, is partnering with Danos to host a recruiting event. Danos Day, is for transitioning service members and military veterans, and offers an opportunity to connect with Danos and their partners gaining unique access to details about the oil and gas industry and careers.

The event will be held at the Danos Corporate Headquarters, featuring interactive presentations, expert panel discussions, and a networking and interviewing opportunity with company representatives. The event will conclude with a networking lunch sponsored by Danos, which will be open to participants, and customers. Danos said its partnership with NextOp is one step forward in their strategy to “Set the Standard” in regards to world-class workforce planning.

Founded in 1947, Danos is a family owned and managed energy services provider. This year, the company is celebrating its 75th anniversary and its devotion to sustainability in Terrebonne Parish.

Admission to the event is free. Registration can be completed here. For more information, please contact Ben Armstrong at armstrong@nextopsvets.org