Danos Establishes New Service Line and Names Theriot GM

“Customers are already seeing cost savings of 10-30%, depending on the scale of implementation,” said Theriot. “Our service is founded on the understanding that accurate, visible and up-to-date information is the key to greater efficiency, particularly as it relates to materials management.”

A former Danos Employee of the Year, Theriot began his career in Danos’ fabrication shop in 2003. He has since served in several positions including personnel coordinator, account manager and, most recently, deepwater operations manager.

“Scott has a proven track-record of leadership in managing inventory and supply chain for our customers,” said Danos. “As general manager he is helping Danos evolve in materials management, keeping us at the forefront of providers for our customers.”

Theriot holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Nicholls State University and a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management from Florida Institute of Technology. He and his wife Erica have two children and live in Cut Off, Louisiana.