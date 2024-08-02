Danos Foundation Announces Grant Application Deadline

The Danos Foundation is calling for nonprofit organizations to apply for grants through its GIVES program. Each year, Danos GIVES, the grant-giving arm of the Foundation, provides funding to nonprofits addressing significant challenges in communities where Danos employees live and work. Deadline to apply is August 31.

“Through GIVES, the Foundation partners with organizations to create sustainable solutions for the vulnerable, hurting and disadvantaged,” said Owner Mark Danos. “This allows us to make a substantial impact and fulfill our purpose of solving big challenges for our communities.”

In 2023, the Danos Foundation awarded grants to 14 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana and Texas, with grant amounts ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. Last year’s total of $280,000 awarded marked the largest annual amount in the Foundation’s history. Since its inception in 2017, the Foundation has distributed over $1.6 million through its programs.

The Danos Foundation is funded by employee donations and supplemented with funds from Danos. In addition to GIVES, Danos has a WORKS program that awards money to qualified organizations where Danos employees volunteer their time, a CARES program that assists employees who have needs arising from unexpected events, and a ROOTS program that gives employees access to resources that support strengthening the family unit.

For more information and to apply for the GIVES grant, visit www.danos.com/foundation. Nonprofits located in areas where Danos employees live and work are eligible, including the Gulf Coast, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and the Rocky Mountain regions of Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. Priority is given to organizations focused on sustainable care for people and building strong families. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on August 31. Awards will be announced in January 2025.