Danos Foundation Calls for Grant Applicants

Danos Foundation announced the deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for its annual GIVES grant is Wednesday, August 31.

Danos GIVES, the grant-giving program of the Foundation, awards funding to nonprofits that benefit people in areas where Danos employees live and work.

“The purpose of the Danos Foundation is to solve big challenges in the communities where we live and work. Through our GIVES grant program, we partner with excellent nonprofit organizations that provide outreach and care for our neighbors,” said Mark Danos, CEO of Danos Family Investments. “And it is through those partnerships that we are able to have a tremendous impact.”

In 2022, GIVES awarded $140,000 in grants to six nonprofits across South Louisiana and in Texas: $50,000 to Family Promise of Odessa (Odessa, Texas); $50,000 to The Life of a Single Mom (Baton Rouge, LA); $10,000 to The Dulac Community Center (Dulac, LA); $10,000 to The Salvation Army of Houma; $10,000 to The Salvation Army of Lafayette; and $10,000 Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans.

The Foundation asks that interested organizations apply by 11:59 p.m. on August 31. Applications can be submitted online at danos.com/foundation. Awards will be announced in January 2023.

Established in 2017, the Danos Foundation is funded by employee donations and supplemented with funds from Danos. In addition to GIVES, the Foundation consists of Danos WORKS, which awards money to nonprofit organizations where Danos employees volunteer their time, and Danos CARES, an employee-driven initiative that helps meet employee needs arising from unexpected life events.