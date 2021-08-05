Danos Foundation GIVES Grant Deadline is August 31

The deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for a grant through the Danos Foundation is Tuesday, August 31.

Each year, Danos GIVES, which is the grant-gifting program of the Foundation, awards funding to nonprofits that tackle big challenges in areas where Danos employees live and work. The Danos Foundation has distributed almost half a million dollars through its GIVES, WORKS, and CARES programs. GIVES is a grant-gifting program, WORKS is a program that contributes money to qualified organizations where Danos employees volunteer, and the CARES program assists employees in need.

“Through GIVES, the Foundation is able to partner with organizations to create sustainable solutions for the vulnerable, hurting and disadvantaged,” said company owner Mark Danos. “We are able to make a big impact and fulfill our purpose of solving big challenges for our communities.”

Nonprofit organizations can go to danos.com/foundation to verify eligibility and apply for funding. Priority will be given to organizations that focus on care for others. Prior grant recipients are located near the Gulf Coast and the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Marcellus Shale Plays, all areas where Danos employees work and live. More information about the work of previous grant recipients can be found on the Foundation’s news site, danos.com/foundation/foundationnews.