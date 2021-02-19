Danos Promotes Justin Gonce to General Manager of Onshore

Danos is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Gonce to general manager of onshore. In this role, Justin will lead the company’s production services teams in the Eagle Ford, Marcellus and the Permian basins, as well as the project services team in the Permian.

“Justin is a great addition to our production and projects business,” said Daryl Rousse, vice president of production operations. “His experience complements what is already a strong team in these areas.”

Gonce joined Danos in 2020 as the executive account manager for shale operations, where he supported business development efforts across multiple services lines in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Bakken and other shale basins across the United States.

Gonce, a Texas A&M University graduate, brings 20 years of experience in sales and business development in the oil and gas and construction industries. Prior to joining Danos, he served as senior vice president of operations for U.S. onshore and Gulf of Mexico operations with an international oil and gas service company.

“I am thankful to be a part of the Danos team and look forward to this next chapter as we all grow together,” said Gonce.

Danos is also pleased to announce the promotion of Melanie Hill to operations manager of onshore. In her new role, she will oversee consultant services and all land-based opportunities outside of the Eagle Ford, Permian Basin and Louisiana Gulf Coast. Hill joined Danos in 2020 as a business development representative, supporting and developing Danos’ shale-based business. A 10-year industry veteran, Hill is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University.