Danos Teams Meet Safety Milestone

Danos’ scaffolding service line has reached the notable milestone of working over 1 million man-hours without a recordable incident as classified by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). This safety record began in 2014 when the company first established scaffolding as a service offering.

“Since our company’s establishment in 1947, the health and safety of our employees has been an uncompromised value,” said CEO Paul Danos. “This safety achievement by our scaffolding team is a direct reflection of their commitment to that value.”

The scaffolding team performs work on both land-based and Gulf of Mexico projects. As of March 1, the crew worked 2,981 days without a recordable incident, a total of 1.1 million man-hours.

“From daily Job Safety and Environmental Analyses and weekly safety calls, to our biannual safety events, our employees are diligent about safe work practices,” said Danos. “It’s critical to how we do business.”

In addition to the scaffolding team’s record, several other Danos service lines have met the milestone of working one million-man hours without a recordable incident, as classified by OSHA:

With nearly 13 years of incident-free operations, the Danos fabrication team has worked over 1.7 million-man hours without a recordable incident.