Danos has been awarded a multi-year contract with independent oil and natural gas company Denbury Inc. to provide production labor support at the company’s Wyoming and Montana locations. Positions include roles for operators, instrumentation and electrical technicians, and mechanics.

Work for the contract began in early September, providing quality employment opportunities for area workers across nine field locations.

“Danos is excited for the opportunity to partner with Denbury in the Powder River Basin and Williston Basin,” said CEO Paul Danos. “We look forward to providing them with the exceptional customer service that has pervaded our company for 75 years.”

Danos is further expanding its footprint and service offerings in the area and has begun work for two additional oil and gas operators in the Northern Rocky Mountain region.

Established in 1947, Danos has 2,300 employees operating in 10 states across the United States. The company provides 13 service offerings including automation, coatings, construction, fabrication, instrumentation and electrical, intelligent integrated materials solutions, mechanical maintenance, power generation, production workforce, project management, scaffolding and rope access, shorebase and logistics, and valve and wellhead services.