Danos Wins Contract for Gulf of Mexico Construction Work

Danos has been awarded a contract for construction operations by a Gulf of Mexico operating company.

The contract is for construction operations on two shelf assets that are located approximately 80 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Work for the contract began in May and is expected to last through the end of this year. The contract employs 26 Danos personnel who work on a 14-day on, 14-day off rotation schedule. They will provide general maintenance and repairs necessary to sustain the harsh environment the Gulf presents.

Danos’ construction team has approximately 230 employees who are 10 percent of its total employee base. They offer land and offshore construction in addition to automation, coatings, fabrication, instrumentation and electrical, intelligent integrated materials solutions, mechanical maintenance, production workforce, project management, regulatory compliance, scaffolding, and rope access, shore base and logistics, specialized consultants, and valve wellhead.

“Danos is pleased to work with a valued customer in this capacity, and we look forward to continuing to provide excellent service for our partners,” said CEO Paul Danos. “We are encouraged by the recent uptick in industry activity and excited about the future of offshore energy.”