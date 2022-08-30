Danos wins Eni contract

Danos has won a contract with Italian energy company Eni to support brownfield repairs and routine maintenance to its Gulf of Mexico platforms. The three-year contract will utilize Danos’ fabrication, construction, and scaffolding service lines.

“For 75 years, Danos has been solving customer challenges by providing energy services. We’re pleased that Eni selected our team to execute this important project. We remain committed to delivering safe, superior service for our offshore and onshore customers,” said CEO Paul Danos.

In June, Danos began in-house fabrication for skids and subsea skids to be sent to the customer’s Alleghany platform, located in the Gulf 260 km south of New Orleans.

With operations across the U.S. and Gulf of Mexico, Danos has nearly 2,500 employees. In addition to construction, fabrication, and scaffolding, Danos service offerings include automation, coatings, instrumentation and electrical, intelligent integrated materials solutions, mechanical maintenance, power generation, production workforce, project management, regulatory and compliance, rope access, shore base and logistics, and valve and wellhead services.