Danos Wins Major Production Contract in Permian Basin

GRAY, La. – Danos, a leading provider of integrated services to the energy industry, is pleased to announce a production contract with a pioneer in sustainable water management solutions. Through a contract that began in March, Danos will oversee approximately 60 of the midstream company’s water management facilities.

Danos is deploying a team of 21 production operators to support 12 lease areas in the Midland Basin on an ongoing basis. The team will ensure safe and sustainable operation of the facilities, demonstrating the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

“We are thrilled to partner with our customer to support their mission of sustainable water management,” said Paul Danos, CEO of Danos. “This contract underscores our continued commitment to providing best-in-class production services and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

The Danos production services team brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the project, focusing on safety, efficiency and operational excellence. By leveraging Danos’ extensive knowledge and resources, the customer can optimize its water management operations and drive long-term value for its stakeholders.

With this contract, Danos further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for energy companies seeking reliable and innovative solutions. The company remains committed to delivering superior service and solving big challenges for customers across the energy sector.

About Danos – Founded in 1947, Danos is a family-owned and managed energy service provider. A trusted industry partner, Danos offers the most responsive end-to-end integrated service solutions – safe, on time and on budget. Danos achieves world-class safety results and customer loyalty through a values-based approach and an unyielding commitment to employee engagement and development. Learn more at Danos.com.