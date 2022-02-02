DATE CHANGE: Rainbow Trout to Be Stocked at Local Fishing Ponds

You’ll have to wait just a few more days to catch rainbow trout! Louisiana’s Department of Wild Life and Fisheries (LDWF) Get Out and Fish Program announced that due to the extreme weather conditions spanning across the mid-south, remaining stockings will be postponed. This is to ensure the safety of the drivers traveling from Missouri to stock the ponds. The new date is Tuesday, February 8.

The program provides easy and affordable access to quality fishing at locations around the state, including Houma’s Bayou Country Sports Park located at 4374 LA-311. the park has a large pond, a smaller pond, and four docks to fish from. LDWF fishing regulations apply. A fishing license is required for individuals ages 16 and over. There are no fees to fish in the park and they do warn to be on the lookout for wildlife while in the area.

LDWF encourages anglers to check in online to help with stocking efforts. The short form simply asks which pond you visited, the date, how many people were fishing in your party, and the species that were caught. The check-in can be completed here.