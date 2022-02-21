Date Set for Nicholls Alumni Colonel Golf Classic

On Monday, April 4, 2022, the Nicholls Alumni Colonel Golf Classic will be held at the Ellendale Country Club in Houma. Proceeds from this classic will allow alumni to give an even greater number of scholarships and fund alumni events. “We invite you to join us while promoting higher education by committing to a sponsorship and/or by participating in the classic,” reads a statement from the Office of Alumni Affairs.

Those wishing to sponsor the event or participate, can view the brochure at this link https://www.ci.thibodaux.la.us/forms/departments/marketing/linked_files/NSU%20Golf%20Brochure%202022.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1DPu6vYDRaUxnR0Kch2dB-tLwa9z94ojSI_yoWs8DCg9zGgm6wf0qFM68. Registration or commitment forms can be mailed or faxed to the Office of Alumni Affairs (P.O. Box 2158 Thibodaux, LA 70301 or 985-448-4822). Any questions can be directed to their office as well by calling 985-448-4111 or emailing alumniaffairs@nicholls.edu.