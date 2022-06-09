DCFS Benefit Estimator Helps Families Plan for Hurricane Season

The Department of Children and Family Services has launched its Benefit Estimator, an online tool that helps families formulate their disaster recovery plan for Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center has deemed the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to be “above-normal,” predicting an expected six out of 10 storms to become hurricanes.

The CDC recommends each household have a 14-day supply of non-perishable food and bottled water if planning to ride out a storm. The benefit estimator provides families with an estimate of benefits they can expect in the event of a hurricane.

According to DCFS, the benefit estimator examines applicants eligibility for DSNAP, income, resources, and disaster-related expenses during the designated 30-day disaster period. The estimator is solely based on the information the user provides on their application. The amount provided is not guaranteed, but is determined based on eligibility.

SNAP recipients can access the benefit estimator here.