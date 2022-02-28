DCFS Calls for Nominations, Applications for New Foster Caregiver Advisory Board

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is announcing the creation of a Foster Caregiver Advisory Board (FCAB). The deadline for applications for prospective board members is March 18.

DCFS values the voices of the families we serve, and this board will provide a platform for certified caregivers to partner with the agency to improve policy and practice. This is one of the ways DCFS is seeking to live out its values: Treating all people with dignity, compassion, and respect while providing services with integrity.

The advisory board will assist the department with establishing or altering policy and practice by providing critical feedback from the perspectives of certified foster parents and relative caregivers. The FCAB will carry out its work through three subcommittees: Communication, Policy, and Support and Training. Members will be selected from each region of the state and will represent the diversity of the foster families served by the department.

Minimum Qualifications:

Currently certified as either a foster parent or relative caregiver

Certified for at least one year as a foster parent, or 6 months as a relative caregiver

In good standing with the department (not under corrective action)

Cared for at least one placement

Members will:

Commit to serve an initial one- or two-year term

Expect to participate in subcommittee meetings monthly and FCAB meetings every other month

Nominations can be made through the Nomination Form and applications can be submitted through the Application Form.

For more information, contact Amanda.Brunson@la.gov.