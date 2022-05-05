Debris Collection Operations to Begin Again May 9 in Lafourche Parish

May 5, 2022
Contractors will resume debris collection operations on Monday, May 9th, 2022, and end operations on Friday, June 24th, 2022.
June 24th, 2022 will be the final day for any Hurricane Ida-related debris to be collected in Lafourche Parish. Debris will be collected curbside South of Highway 90 (including Des Allemands and Pointe Aux Chene) and North of Highway 90. All State highways will be included in the debris collection process.


