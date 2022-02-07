Deer Carcass Export Ban Into Effect in Tensas, Franklin and Madison Parishes Due to CWD

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in accordance with a Declaration of Emergency order by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, is imposing a feeding and carcass export ban on deer in Tensas, Franklin and Madison parishes.

The ban is in response to an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish being diagnosed with chronic wasting disease (CWD), which is always fatal to deer. The carcass export ban is effective immediately and the feeding ban would go into effect on Monday (Feb. 7).

The Commission, after receiving a report on the preliminary positive deer, issued its order on Thursday (Feb. 3), effective Friday (Feb. 4), to direct LDWF to implement its CWD Management Plan to monitor and contain the spread of disease in the state.

This Declaration will remain in effect for the maximum period allowed under the Administrative Procedure Act or until rescinded or modified by the Secretary.

To see the complete declaration of emergency, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

“This is the best option that we have at this time,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “We will provide updates on our response in the coming months.”

What this order means: