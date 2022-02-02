Delinquent Oyster Lease List Available Online

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is required to make public notice regarding the nonpayment of fees related to oyster leases on both its website and in the official journal of the parish in which the lease is located.

As per Louisiana Revised Statute 56:429, any lessee who pays their rent on or after the first day of February owes the rent due plus an additional 10 percent penalty. If the lessee fails to pay the rent punctually before the first of each March, LDWF is required by law to terminate and cancel the lease, and the lessee forfeits to the department all the works, improvements, betterments and oysters on the water bottom.

The list of delinquent leases in which annual rent has not yet been paid is available at http://www.wlf.louisiana. gov/delinquent-oyster-leases. Notice will be made by certified mail to lessees who have not paid their rent. The current list shows those lessees who did not provide payment by January 31, 2022.

For questions regarding oyster lease payments, please contact Marc Maniscalco at (504) 284-5277.