Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. honored for 111 years of community service at Lafourche Parish Council meeting

At the first Lafourche Parish Council meeting of 2024, Parish President Archie Chaisson presented a proclamation recognizing Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for 111 years of community service.

“It is a great privilege for the Lafourche Parish Government to celebrate history and honor the 22 founders, and the past presidents, and future public service contributors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, and their Bayou Lafourche Chapter,” said Chiasson.

On January 13, 2024, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrated 111 years of fostering sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action. Since January 24, 2000, the local Bayou Lafourche Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has been dedicated to providing ongoing services to residents in Lafourche, Assumption, and Terrebonne parishes. This chapter was established by thirteen local college-educated women with the primary goal of addressing disparities in health, education, and voting rights, as well as contributing to economic development within African American communities.

Casannah Moses spoke on behalf of the organization, “We would like to thank you all for this proclamation and honoring our sorority. Our goal is to provide community service within our tri-parish area [Lafourche, Terrebonne and Assumption Parishes]. We’re working hard to make sure we are impacting our communities each and every day.”