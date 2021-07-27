Delta surges: Over 6,700 new cases reported statewide today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 527,253. That’s 6,797 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 20 new deaths, bring the total to 10,934.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 1,390 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, 169 more than yesterday. 127 of those patients are on ventilators, 14 more than yesterday. In Region 3, there are 98 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 4 more than yesterday. Region 3 has 10 Covid patients on ventilators, 2 more than yesterday.

Lafourche is reporting 11,776 total cases, 239 more than yesterday. They are reporting 209 total deaths.

Terrebonne is reporting 12,252 total cases, 159 more than yesterday. They are reporting 232 total deaths.

Percent positivity rates for our area, as of last Wednesday, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/8 – 7/14 is now at 11.5%, up 35.29% from the week prior, which was 8.5%. Today’s numbers show 32.06% of our population is completely vaccinated.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/8 – is now at 12.4%, up 27.84% from the week prior, which was 9.7%. Today’s numbers show 28.99% of our population is completely vaccinated.

Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 32.6% of their population is fully vaccinated. Terrebonne parish is reporting 29.44% of their population is fully vaccinated.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.