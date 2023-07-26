Demolition has officially begun on the Lake Houmas Inn

During a Special Council Meeting on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council conducted a public hearing to take action on the proposed condemnation of more than 40 locations. One of these locations was the Lake Houmas Inn, a long-awaited condemnation, on which demolition has now begun.

“While we officially condemned the property last night, our Nuisance Abatement Department has been working with the Lake Houmas Inn owners for a while now– so the demolition actually already began earlier this week,” explained Council Chairwoman Jessica Domangue. “We are really excited about this progress after working so diligently to get these structures cleaned up in the community.”

The Lake Houmas Inn, located at 955 Highway 182, is expected to be fully demolished in the upcoming week.

For a full list of the locations that were presented at the Special Meeting last night, please click here.