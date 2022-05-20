Department of Education provides financial assistance to families for child care

The Louisiana Department of Education announced its Child Care Assistance Program will provide financial assistance to families that are working, homeless, or attending school. Families can receive between $3,939 – $8,168 in child care assistance, depending on the size of their household.

The program will be available to low income families who meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or eligible alien, residing in the state of Louisiana

Work at least 20 hours a week

OR attends an accredited school or a training program as a full-time student

OR attends an accredited school or training program at least 20 years hours a week

OR atrends a combination of work and school

OR is actively seeking work

OR participates in a transitional living program

OR receives disability income

OR is experiencing homelessness

A checklist and instructions has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Educations for parents to review before submitting an application. Applications can be completed and submitted online.