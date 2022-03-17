Department of Energy Approves Two Natural Gas Export Terminals

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Energy announcement to approve two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) permits yesterday. The United States is the top natural gas producer in the world and Louisiana is the top exporting state. This announcement gives the United States more capacity to supplant Russian natural gas and funding for Putin’s war.

“America has trillions of cubic feet of natural gas available and much of that is in or offshore Louisiana. Our inability to replace dirtier Russian gas with American resources is based on the ability to export through these LNG terminals. The Department of Energy announcement today is a step in the right direction, but we need the remaining backlogged export terminals approved as soon as possible to provide our allies with affordable, reliable and secure energy,” Graves said.