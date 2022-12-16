Department of Insurance Offers Guidance for Policyholders Affected by Severe Weather

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) is available to assist policyholders affected by this week’s severe weather. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon urges policyholders who sustained property damage to file a claim or contact their agent as quickly as possible.

The LDI offers the following tips on filing a claim for property damage after a severe weather event:

Contact your insurance company or agent as soon as possible. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready. Make sure your agent and insurance company have your correct contact information.

Keep receipts for any necessary inspections or repairs you make. These expenses may be reimbursable under your policy. Do not make permanent repairs until your insurer has inspected the damage.

Take pictures or video of the damage. Visually document the damage before cleaning up or making temporary repairs. Attempt to separate damaged personal property items from undamaged items, but do not throw them away. Keeping these items will help the claims adjuster assist you in completing an inventory of the items lost.

Read your policy. Even if you have full coverage, you still have an obligation to mitigate your damage by taking actions such as putting a tarp on your roof and boarding up broken windows. Keep your receipts for expenses incurred in taking these temporary measures.

When an adjuster visits your property, ask for identification. You can call the LDI or visit our website to verify his or her licensure.

Policyholders should review their homeowners policy Declarations Page and check for a wind or hail deductible, which would likely apply to damage sustained from this week’s storms. Insurers have 14 days from the date a claim is filed to initiate adjustment of the loss.

Be aware that tornadoes are considered “Acts of God” or “Acts of Nature.” An insurance company cannot cancel, refuse to renew or increase the amount of premium or deductible on a homeowners policy based solely on an Act of God. Damage to your personal vehicle should be covered by your automobile insurance policy if your policy provides for comprehensive coverage.

Policyholders are encouraged to contact the LDI with insurance questions or concerns at 1-800-259-5300. More detailed guidance is available at ldi.la.gov/storm-damage-recovery. If you believe your insurance company is not properly handling your claim, you can file a complaint with the LDI.