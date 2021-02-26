Dept of Health to distribute COVID vaccines at Mechanicville Gym in Houma

The La. Dept of Health will host a COVID vaccine distribution event at the Mechanicville Gym located on the Eastside of Houma at 2810 Percy Gabriel Lane on Friday, March 5.

Vaccines will only be available by appointment.

This event is open to all residents who are eligible according to the State of Louisiana eligibility requirements:

Persons 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff Behavioral health providers and staff Urgent care clinic providers and staff Community care providers and staff Dental providers and staff Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare

All pregnant persons

Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19”. Persons with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions are advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form , before their appointment, to receive the vaccine: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Down syndrome Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2) Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2) Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus



Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can. Appointments do not have to be made to receive the second dose of the vaccine. Second doses are given at the same location a person receives their first dose and the appointment for the second dose will be made during the appointment for the first dose.

Beginning on Monday, March 1st until Wednesday, March 3rd, residents can call 1-800-228-9409 to determine if you are eligible for the vaccine and to make an appointment.

Find the flyer for the event HERE.