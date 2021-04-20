Derek Chauvin convicted on all three charges in George Floyd’s death

Derek Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

The prosecution moved to have Derek Chauvin’s bail revoked. Judge Peter Cahill granted the motion. Chauvin was taken into custody by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Cahill stated that in “eight weeks from now we will have sentencing.”

According to reports, the maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or $20,000.