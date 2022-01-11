Despite Decrease in Average Gas Prices, Increase is Predicted

The cost of gasoline in the U.S dropped two cents over the past three weeks, making the average price for fuel $3.39 per gallon. However, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could start increasing again because crude oil costs are rising.

According to AAA Gas Prices, as of January 9, the average cost of gas in Louisiana is $3.34 per gallon, with the average cost in Terrebonne Parish at $3.11. In Terrebonne Parish, Murphy USA and Murphy Express are offering the cheapest fuel with regular lead at $2.89, premium at $3.49, and diesel at $3.09.