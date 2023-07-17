Detective James Scales celebrates 20 years of service with TPSO

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the most recent employee to reach the pinnacle of 20 years of service with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detective James Scales.

James Scales, current Detective Lieutenant with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, was presented with a commemorative TPSO watch, as a token of appreciation for his service to the parish and people of Terrebonne.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Detective Scales has worn many hats during his tenure with our agency and has proven over and over again his tremendous value and level of commitment to the safety of all residents in Terrebonne Parish. I am truly thankful that he is a part of our team.”