Detectives believe tattoo could help solve Houma 14-year-old’s murder

Detectives believe a tattoo could help solve the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead in a wooded area in Ponchatoula.

On June 30, 2021, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the discovery of a body that was located in a wooded area in Ponchatoula.

“The body of 14-year-old Taysia Lynn Folse of Houma, La., was found in a secluded area east of Ponchatoula,“ said Chief Jimmy Travis.

The case remained active as the cause of death was unknown at the time, authorities said.

On August 12, 2021, after several weeks of looking into Folse’s untimely death, detectives officially ruled it as a homicide, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives are still working to figure out what happened to Taysia and believe a tattoo on Taysia’s left arm could help with the investigation, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who may recognize the artwork of the tattoo is asked to please come forward. Citizens can call contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 985-345-6150.