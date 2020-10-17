Did you #GeauxVote? Get your digital sticker here!

In past years, voters have received a sticker to wear to share they had cast their vote. According to a press release from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, polling locations in the state will not be distributing physical “I Voted” stickers this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, you can download your virtual sticker to post on your social media page to share that you voted!

“Knowing the excitement voters have for ‘I Voted’ stickers, we wanted to make sure there was a way for voters to express their pride in voting,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “So in the midst of a pandemic, we introduce the Louisiana version of an electronic ‘I Voted’ sticker.”

Early voting started in Louisiana yesterday. In Terrebonne Parish, 1,502 voters cast their ballot. Voting continues through October 27, excluding Sundays. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.