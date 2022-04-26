Dine to Donate fundraiser for CASA of Terrebonne

Casa of Terrebonne is hosting a Dine to Donate fundraiser tonight unitl 8 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse in Houma. Supporters can stop by Texas Roadhouse for dine-in or take out, mention Casa of Terrebonne and the restaurant will donate 10 percent of your total food purchase to the organization.

Casa of Terrebonne’s mission is to provide trained community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children and to promote community awareness about child abuse issues. The program serves as an independent and objective presence in the courts to speak for the best interest of abused and neglected children.

For more information, visit Casa of Terrebonne online.