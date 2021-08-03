Diocese confirms masks will be required for all employees, students in kindergarten and up

To the Catholic Schools Family of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:

In full alignment with the most recent federal and state guidance, including the directives announced by Governor John Bel Edwards Monday, I am providing this updated list of safety protocols as our Catholic schools’ family in the diocese begins their safe return to our classrooms this week.

As our Superintendent of Catholic Schools Suzanne Delaune Troxclair stated in her column in the August issue of the Bayou Catholic, “as we embark on the 2021-2022 school year, we do it with great anticipation, hope, and the awesome responsibility of forming students who will go out into our world and spread the Good News!”

Our priorities during the last school year remain the same this year as we chart a path to in- classroom instruction so employees, students, and families feel as safe as possible and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 conditions. Those priorities are safety, presence, and growth.

SAFETY – The diocese is committed to utilizing appropriate safety measures in the context of a safe return to work and schools.

PRESENCE – The diocese is committed to in-classroom instruction in collaboration with our Return to School Task Force and our medical partners, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Health System.

• GROWTH – The diocese wants our children to continue their academic progress and faith formation in a safe, secure, and Christ-centered environment in our schools as we work in the ministry of Catholic education to form the whole child.

Those preparations include the careful consideration of the many protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the Louisiana Department of Health, the Louisiana Department of Education, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and our local and state leaders.

We are announcing the following protocols for Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux for the start of the 2021-2022 school year (new directives from the previous July 27 communication are in all bold):