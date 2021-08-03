Diocese confirms masks will be required for all employees, students in kindergarten and up

Today Bishop Fabre released updated guidance for the schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.
The new guidance includes: Inside school facilities, masks are mandated for all employees and students age 5 and above, and all children enrolled in a kindergarten program. Any child between the ages of 2 and 5 who is not enrolled in a kindergarten program is strongly encouraged to wear a face covering.
To the Catholic Schools Family of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:
In full alignment with the most recent federal and state guidance, including the directives announced by Governor John Bel Edwards Monday, I am providing this updated list of safety protocols as our Catholic schools’ family in the diocese begins their safe return to our classrooms this week.
As our Superintendent of Catholic Schools Suzanne Delaune Troxclair stated in her column in the August issue of the Bayou Catholic, “as we embark on the 2021-2022 school year, we do it with great anticipation, hope, and the awesome responsibility of forming students who will go out into our world and spread the Good News!”
Our priorities during the last school year remain the same this year as we chart a path to in- classroom instruction so employees, students, and families feel as safe as possible and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 conditions. Those priorities are safety, presence, and growth.
• GROWTH – The diocese wants our children to continue their academic progress and faith formation in a safe, secure, and Christ-centered environment in our schools as we work in the ministry of Catholic education to form the whole child.
Those preparations include the careful consideration of the many protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the Louisiana Department of Health, the Louisiana Department of Education, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and our local and state leaders.
We are announcing the following protocols for Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux for the start of the 2021-2022 school year (new directives from the previous July 27 communication are in all bold):
Considering the fluidity of the situation, these guidelines are based on the current medical knowledge of the transmission of COVID-19 and may change at any time in accordance with updates from the CDC, the LA Department of Health, the LA Department of Education, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), or our local medical partners and leaders.
Sincerely in the Lord,
Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre, Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux