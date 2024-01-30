Diocese invited to pray the Rosary during the Rite of Transfer

January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
Fr. Simon Peter Engurait, Diocesan Administrator, invites our entire diocese to participate in Bishop Mario Dorsonville’s final journey in the coming days. You are invited to join in praying the Rosary from your homes, businesses, or at the following locations during the Rite of Transfer.
The times and locations are listed above. Individuals are encouraged to line the streets listed above in prayerfulness as the Bishop travels.
Mary Ditch
