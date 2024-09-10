Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announce Catholic schools closures

Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and the Office of Catholic Schools announced that following the recommendation of our Emergency Management Officials, Catholic schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 11, and Thursday, September 12, in anticipation of the potential impacts of Hurricane Francine.

We will continue to monitor the weather and keep you informed of any updates regarding school operations. Decisions regarding Friday will be made on Thursday after our facilities are inspected. We encourage everyone to stay safe, and monitor communications. Our Lady of Prompt Succor, hasten to help us.